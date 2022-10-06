FIA Protocol (FIA) One Day Volume Hits $77,161.00

FIA Protocol (FIA) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One FIA Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIA Protocol has a market cap of $43,144.55 and $77,161.00 worth of FIA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FIA Protocol has traded up 132.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIA Protocol Token Profile

FIA Protocol’s launch date was September 10th, 2021. FIA Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. FIA Protocol’s official website is fiaprotocol.com. FIA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fiaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIA Protocol’s official message board is fiaprotocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FIA Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FIA Protocol (FIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FIA Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FIA Protocol is 0.00008805 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fiaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

