Fidance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,432.00 (FDC)

Fidance (FDC) traded 91% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Fidance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fidance has traded up 94.9% against the dollar. Fidance has a market cap of $3.45 million and $83,432.00 worth of Fidance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fidance

Fidance launched on September 5th, 2022. Fidance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Fidance’s official Twitter account is @fidancee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fidance’s official website is www.fidance.online. Fidance’s official message board is medium.com/@fidance.

Fidance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fidance (FDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fidance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fidance is 0.00007399 USD and is up 9.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,637,056.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fidance.online/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fidance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fidance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fidance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

