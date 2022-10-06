Fimi Market Inc. Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57,009.45 (FIMI)

Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Fimi Market Inc. token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fimi Market Inc. has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Fimi Market Inc. has a market cap of $57,009.45 and $44,165.00 worth of Fimi Market Inc. was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fimi Market Inc. Token Profile

Fimi Market Inc.’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Fimi Market Inc.’s total supply is 32,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 tokens. Fimi Market Inc.’s official Twitter account is @fimi_market and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fimi Market Inc.’s official website is fimi.market.

Fimi Market Inc. Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fimi Market Inc. (FIMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stellar platform. Fimi Market Inc. has a current supply of 32,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fimi Market Inc. is 0.00349784 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,860.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fimi.market/.”

