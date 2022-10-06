Financial Analysis: GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Rating) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GTT Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $69.67, suggesting a potential upside of 74.12%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than GTT Communications.

This table compares GTT Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.01 $630.16 million $2.88 13.89

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

