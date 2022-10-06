Financial Contrast: GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88

GigaCloud Technology presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $17.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.33%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -1.20% 10.61% 7.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

18.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 1.37 -$8.90 million ($0.13) -96.62

GigaCloud Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats GigaCloud Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

