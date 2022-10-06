Fino DAO (FINO) Trading 62.3% Lower Over Last Week

Fino DAO (FINO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Fino DAO token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Fino DAO has a market cap of $46,560.16 and $35,883.00 worth of Fino DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fino DAO has traded 62.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Fino DAO Profile

Fino DAO was first traded on February 10th, 2022. Fino DAO’s total supply is 5,220,879,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,659,168,283 tokens. The official website for Fino DAO is www.finodao.com. Fino DAO’s official Twitter account is @fino_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fino DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Fino DAO (FINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fino DAO has a current supply of 5,220,879,739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fino DAO is 0.00002949 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $305.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.finodao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fino DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fino DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fino DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

