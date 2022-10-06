FireStarter (FLAME) Trading 17.2% Lower This Week

FireStarter (FLAME) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, FireStarter has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. FireStarter has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $334,079.00 worth of FireStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FireStarter token can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

FireStarter Token Profile

FireStarter’s launch date was October 13th, 2021. FireStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. FireStarter’s official Twitter account is @firestarter_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FireStarter is firestarter.fi. FireStarter’s official message board is firestarter-fi.medium.com.

FireStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FireStarter (FLAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. FireStarter has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FireStarter is 0.02370927 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $168,142.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firestarter.fi/.”

