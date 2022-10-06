First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 14,885 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,885 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The business had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

