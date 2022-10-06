First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,453 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 21,051 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 159,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

