First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,123 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Incyte by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Incyte by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.02. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Stories

