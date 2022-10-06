First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.43.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,886 shares of company stock worth $7,529,331. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $81.87 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

