First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,439 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

