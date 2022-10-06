First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,717 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.11. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

