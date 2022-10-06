First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,595 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 32,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 454,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

