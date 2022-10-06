First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8,567.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 319,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 323,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

