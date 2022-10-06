First Hawaiian Bank Sells 260 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

Humana stock opened at $504.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

