First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First National Bank Sioux Falls trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.