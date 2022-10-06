First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 89,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

