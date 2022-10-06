FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Has $223,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.