FishingTown (FHTN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $524,158.27

FishingTown (FHTN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One FishingTown token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FishingTown has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. FishingTown has a total market capitalization of $524,158.27 and approximately $49,941.00 worth of FishingTown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FishingTown Profile

FishingTown’s launch date was December 22nd, 2021. FishingTown’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for FishingTown is fishingtown.io. FishingTown’s official Twitter account is @fishingtownbsc. The official message board for FishingTown is fishingtown-io.medium.com.

FishingTown Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FishingTown (FHTN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FishingTown has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FishingTown is 0.00521402 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $75.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fishingtown.io/.”

