Fit&Beat Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $898,528.48 (FTB)

Fit&Beat (FTB) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Fit&Beat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000447 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fit&Beat has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar. Fit&Beat has a total market cap of $898,528.48 and $630,497.00 worth of Fit&Beat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fit&Beat Token Profile

Fit&Beat was first traded on March 31st, 2020. Fit&Beat’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Fit&Beat’s official Twitter account is @fitbeat_io. The official website for Fit&Beat is www.fit-beat.io.

Fit&Beat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fit&Beat (FTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fit&Beat has a current supply of 280,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fit&Beat is 0.08995416 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $801,898.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fit-beat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fit&Beat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fit&Beat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fit&Beat using one of the exchanges listed above.

