Flashloans.com (FLASH) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Flashloans.com (FLASH) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Flashloans.com token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flashloans.com has a total market capitalization of $32,384.57 and approximately $14,804.00 worth of Flashloans.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flashloans.com has traded 45.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flashloans.com alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,034.70 or 0.99991589 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

About Flashloans.com

Flashloans.com (FLASH) is a PoT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Flashloans.com’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,484,421 tokens. Flashloans.com’s official Twitter account is @comflashloans. Flashloans.com’s official website is flashloans.com. Flashloans.com’s official message board is flashloans.medium.com.

Flashloans.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flashloans.com (FLASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Flashloans.com has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Flashloans.com is 0.00046797 USD and is down -33.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,253.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flashloans.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashloans.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashloans.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flashloans.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flashloans.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashloans.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.