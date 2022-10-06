FLIP (FLP) Achieves Market Cap of $418,715.40

FLIP (FLP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $418,715.40 and $18.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,015.13 or 0.99980476 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002370 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063480 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004902 BTC.

About FLIP

FLP is a token. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

According to CryptoCompare, “FLIP (FLP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FLIP has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 55,955,000 in circulation. The last known price of FLIP is 0.00754457 USD and is down -21.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fliptoken.gameflip.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.