Floki Rocket Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,017.00 (RLOKI)

Floki Rocket (RLOKI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Floki Rocket has a total market cap of $173,257.11 and approximately $76,017.00 worth of Floki Rocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Floki Rocket has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar. One Floki Rocket token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Floki Rocket alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Floki Rocket Token Profile

Floki Rocket’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Floki Rocket’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. Floki Rocket’s official Twitter account is @rlokirocket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Rocket’s official website is flokirocket.finance.

Buying and Selling Floki Rocket

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Rocket (RLOKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Floki Rocket has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Floki Rocket is 0.00000018 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flokirocket.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Rocket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Rocket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Rocket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Rocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Rocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.