Flurry Finance One Day Volume Reaches $49,099.00 (FLURRY)

Flurry Finance (FLURRY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Flurry Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flurry Finance has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Flurry Finance has a market cap of $107,572.00 and $49,099.00 worth of Flurry Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flurry Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

About Flurry Finance

Flurry Finance’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Flurry Finance’s total supply is 766,179,745 tokens. Flurry Finance’s official Twitter account is @flurryfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flurry Finance’s official website is flurry.finance. Flurry Finance’s official message board is medium.com/flurry-finance. The Reddit community for Flurry Finance is https://reddit.com/r/flurryfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flurry Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flurry Finance (FLURRY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Flurry Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Flurry Finance is 0.00013854 USD and is down -4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $56,069.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flurry.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flurry Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flurry Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flurry Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flurry Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flurry Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.