Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Lowered to £135 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14,175.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.5 %

OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $58.32 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $101.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

