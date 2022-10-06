Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $34.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 956,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 452,476 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

