FODL Finance (FODL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $464,068.00

FODL Finance (FODL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One FODL Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FODL Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FODL Finance has a market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $464,068.00 worth of FODL Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FODL Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00144974 BTC.

FODL Finance Profile

FODL Finance’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. FODL Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. FODL Finance’s official website is fodl.finance. FODL Finance’s official Twitter account is @fodlfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FODL Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “FODL Finance (FODL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. FODL Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FODL Finance is 0.0096944 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $110,582.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fodl.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FODL Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FODL Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FODL Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FODL Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FODL Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.