For Meta World Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $691,959.19 (4MW)

For Meta World (4MW) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, For Meta World has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One For Meta World token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. For Meta World has a market capitalization of $691,959.19 and approximately $10,246.00 worth of For Meta World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

For Meta World Profile

For Meta World’s launch date was December 28th, 2021. For Meta World’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for For Meta World is www.4meta.world. For Meta World’s official message board is medium.com/@4metaworld. For Meta World’s official Twitter account is @4metaworld.

Buying and Selling For Meta World

According to CryptoCompare, “For Meta World (4MW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. For Meta World has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of For Meta World is 0.00000173 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.4meta.world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as For Meta World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire For Meta World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase For Meta World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

