Forge Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,104.00 (FORGE)

Forge Finance (FORGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Forge Finance has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Forge Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Forge Finance has a total market cap of $294,938.37 and approximately $22,104.00 worth of Forge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Forge Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

About Forge Finance

Forge Finance’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. Forge Finance’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Forge Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@forgebsc. Forge Finance’s official website is forgefinance.io. Forge Finance’s official Twitter account is @forgebsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Forge Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forge Finance (FORGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Forge Finance has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Forge Finance is 0.00598068 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $82.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://forgefinance.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Forge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Forge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Forge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.