Forj(Bondly) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $145,646.00 (BONDLY)

Forj(Bondly) (BONDLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Forj(Bondly) has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $145,646.00 worth of Forj(Bondly) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Forj(Bondly) token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Forj(Bondly) has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Forj(Bondly) Profile

Forj(Bondly) (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Forj(Bondly)’s total supply is 983,620,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 tokens. Forj(Bondly)’s official message board is forj.medium.com. Forj(Bondly)’s official Twitter account is @forjofficial. Forj(Bondly)’s official website is forj.network.

Buying and Selling Forj(Bondly)

According to CryptoCompare, “Forj(Bondly) (BONDLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Forj(Bondly) has a current supply of 983,620,758 with 103,978,855 in circulation. The last known price of Forj(Bondly) is 0.00785497 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $134,232.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://forj.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Forj(Bondly) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Forj(Bondly) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Forj(Bondly) using one of the exchanges listed above.

