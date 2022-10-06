Fortem Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 1.0 %

Boeing stock opened at $132.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.49. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.