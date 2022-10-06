Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,999 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $309,618,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,822,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $87,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.39 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

