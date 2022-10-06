Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

