Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Down 0.6 %

FTV opened at $61.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.