FQSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $41,720.00 (FQS)

FQSwap (FQS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, FQSwap has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar. One FQSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FQSwap has a total market cap of $154,035.79 and approximately $41,720.00 worth of FQSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FQSwap Token Profile

FQSwap was first traded on May 10th, 2021. FQSwap’s total supply is 85,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. FQSwap’s official website is fqswap.org. FQSwap’s official Twitter account is @fqswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FQSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FQSwap (FQS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FQSwap has a current supply of 85,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FQSwap is 0.00000162 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fqswap.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FQSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FQSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FQSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

