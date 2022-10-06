Fracton Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.63 Million (FT)

Fracton Protocol (FT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Fracton Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Fracton Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fracton Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00009398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fracton Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

Fracton Protocol Token Profile

Fracton Protocol’s launch date was August 11th, 2022. Fracton Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. The official website for Fracton Protocol is www.fracton.cool. Fracton Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fractonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fracton Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/fracton_protocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fracton Protocol (FT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fracton Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fracton Protocol is 1.94251378 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,615,004.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fracton.cool/.”

