Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,882,915 shares of company stock worth $59,254,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.