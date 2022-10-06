Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a sell rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,882,915 shares of company stock worth $59,254,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

