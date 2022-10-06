Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,882,915 shares of company stock worth $59,254,262. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

