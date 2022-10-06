FREEMOON (FREEMOON) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

FREEMOON (FREEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, FREEMOON has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One FREEMOON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FREEMOON has a total market capitalization of $174,284.53 and approximately $19,074.00 worth of FREEMOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FREEMOON Profile

FREEMOON’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. FREEMOON’s total supply is 484,478,810,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FREEMOON is https://reddit.com/r/freemooncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FREEMOON’s official Twitter account is @freemooncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREEMOON is freemoon.finance.

Buying and Selling FREEMOON

According to CryptoCompare, “FREEMOON (FREEMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FREEMOON has a current supply of 484,478,810,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FREEMOON is 0 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $607.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://freemoon.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREEMOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREEMOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREEMOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

