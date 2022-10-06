Frontrow (FRR) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Frontrow (FRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Frontrow has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Frontrow has a market cap of $385,211.65 and $224,348.00 worth of Frontrow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontrow token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Frontrow

Frontrow was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Frontrow’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,833,000 tokens. The official website for Frontrow is frontrow.foundation. Frontrow’s official Twitter account is @frr_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontrow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontrow (FRR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frontrow has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Frontrow is 0.00146516 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $124,095.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frontrow.foundation.”

