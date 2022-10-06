FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Patrick Cook Sells 8,646 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $24,641.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $60,997.50.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Patrick Cook sold 37,832 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $163,055.92.

On Thursday, August 18th, Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Patrick Cook sold 8,648 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $45,315.52.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. UBS Group increased their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

