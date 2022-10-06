FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 84,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $266,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,625,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,872,381.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $262,920.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.28 million. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth about $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 629.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 418,218 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

