ftm.guru Trading Down 24% This Week (ELITE)

ftm.guru (ELITE) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. ftm.guru has a market capitalization of $192,366.75 and approximately $8,739.00 worth of ftm.guru was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ftm.guru has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ftm.guru token can currently be purchased for about $769.47 or 0.03859605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ftm.guru

ftm.guru (CRYPTO:ELITE) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2021. ftm.guru’s total supply is 1,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 250 tokens. ftm.guru’s official message board is medium.com/@ftm1337. ftm.guru’s official Twitter account is @ftm1337. The official website for ftm.guru is ftm.guru.

Buying and Selling ftm.guru

According to CryptoCompare, “ftm.guru (ELITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. ftm.guru has a current supply of 1,337 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ftm.guru is 810.57950313 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,731.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ftm.guru/.”

