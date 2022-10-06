Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.90) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €22.55 ($23.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €23.61 and its 200-day moving average is €24.12. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a one year high of €44.80 ($45.71).

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

