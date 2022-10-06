Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
