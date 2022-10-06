Fuma Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,895.00 (FUMA)

Fuma Finance (FUMA) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Fuma Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuma Finance has a market cap of $178,309.81 and approximately $48,895.00 worth of Fuma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuma Finance has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fuma Finance Token Profile

Fuma Finance’s launch date was October 16th, 2021. Fuma Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,905,329 tokens. The official website for Fuma Finance is fuma.finance. The official message board for Fuma Finance is fumafinance.medium.com. Fuma Finance’s official Twitter account is @fumafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fuma Finance is https://reddit.com/r/fumafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fuma Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fuma Finance (FUMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fuma Finance has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fuma Finance is 0.03541674 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $311.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fuma.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuma Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuma Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuma Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

