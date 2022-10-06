Fusotao Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (TAO)

Fusotao Protocol (TAO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Fusotao Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Fusotao Protocol has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $650,362.00 worth of Fusotao Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fusotao Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

About Fusotao Protocol

Fusotao Protocol’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. Fusotao Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,500,000 tokens. Fusotao Protocol’s official website is www.fusotao.org. Fusotao Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fusotaoprotocol.

Fusotao Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusotao Protocol (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Near platform. Fusotao Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Fusotao Protocol is 0.28908924 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $733,751.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fusotao.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusotao Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusotao Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusotao Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

