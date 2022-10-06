FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Lifted by Cormark

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$218.57.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

TSE:BYD opened at C$175.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 138.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$179.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$159.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.