FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Issued By Raymond James

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $7.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

Get Interfor alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Interfor Stock Performance

TSE IFP opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.40. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$22.84 and a twelve month high of C$44.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter.

Interfor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.